ComparaOnline, an insurance and credit marketplace headquartered in Chile, can now accept payment methods in three different countries through a single integration, enabled by Yuno’s innovative technology.
ComparaOnline partnered with Yuno to improve its transaction processes and saw its payment approval rate jump by 5%. Yuno’s platform enabled ComparaOnline to access all the global payment methods available in Brazil, Chile and Colombia, ComparaOnline’s markets of operation, and integrate the ones that were most relevant to them in just one click.
Yuno manages to save ComparaOnine lots of time
As a result, ComparaOnline’s technology team no longer had to deal with each payment provider directly, a task that takes a lot of time, effort and local know-how in each of the different geographies.
Paulo Marchetti, ComparaOnline’s Country Manager for Brazil and former CFO for all of LatAm, commented: “We now enjoy better terms with some acquirers and card brands because we are able to easily direct transactions to providers with the best success rates. What’s more, we can avoid transaction failures and lost sales, as Yuno’s solution enables us to charge through alternate means if one path fails.”
Yuno’s unique routing technology makes it possible for each transaction to go through a specific payment method with multiple providers. Should a transaction be denied by one provider, Yuno swiftly reroutes it to the most efficient pathway, prioritising the route with the highest acceptance rates, lowest transaction costs, and best customer experience. This approach not only boosts purchase completions and payment approval rates but also drives down costs by intelligently selecting providers offering the most competitive rates at the moment of purchase.
Nathan Marion, Yuno’s General Manager in Brazil, said: “Our goal is to contribute to a more democratic payments market worldwide, offering solutions that can make a difference and contribute to the success of companies of all sizes. Through our solution, we want to offer companies security and agility, helping them focus more on their core business, while leaving the complexities of payments to us.”
