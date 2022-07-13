Yapily and Soldo to enhance payment experience for European businesses

Yapily has joined forces with spend management platform Soldo to offer an enhanced payment experience for businesses across Europe.

The two companies will work together to make it easier for businesses to maintain visibility over their business payments and manage their spending with open banking.

The partnership allows Soldo customers to leverage Yapily Payments to top up their Soldo account directly from their business bank account.

This will allow customers to receive funds instantly into their account and streamline the account funding process.

Related

The companies claim that businesses will also benefit from a frictionless user experience as users don’t need to leave Soldo’s application while making the top-up transfer.

Soldo founder and CEO Carlo Gualandri said: “Our customers are at the heart of our business, and we are constantly striving for ways to make their lives easier. With Yapily and open banking, we are helping our customers to take back control of their finances.

“We are particularly excited because the partnership will allow us to continue evolving as we look to embed more of Yapily’s open banking solutions into our offering.”

Yapily supported Soldo to process over £6m in open banking payments, according to the companies.

The latest partnership comes as Yappily continues to bolster its product suite and geographic footprint across Europe.

Yapily founder and CEO Stefano Vaccino said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with Soldo. This is another brilliant example of how open banking is improving the lives of business owners and their employees. It’s always exciting to see two innovative fintechs coming together to bring the benefits of open banking payments to businesses across Europe.”