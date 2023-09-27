XXImo becomes a Visa principal member. Source: Shutterstock.com

XXImo is hopeful of embarking on rapid expansion after becoming a Visa principal member. The company previously expanded into the United Kingdom in 2022 and has expansion plans for 2023 including moving into France and elsewhere in Central Europe.

XXImo is a mobility platform for employers where expense management, international travel and mobility come together. XXimo is part of the privately-held AutoBinck Group. The group has a turnover of €1bn and operates in eight European countries with more than 1,600 employees.

The principal membership with Visa will assist XXImo to better serve its customer base across Europe. XXImo will continue to develop payment products tailored specifically to the mobility needs of the business market and provide customers with an advanced mobility platform.

Meeting the demand for open-loop payments

XXImo is in a position to meet the growing demand for an extremely scalable open-loop payment platform for mobility-related expenses. Payment for mobility services, such as public transport, shared mobility, taxis, and electric vehicle charging or refuelling, stands on the cusp of a transition towards open-loop payment systems. Unlike their closed-loop counterparts, open-loop payment systems do not require an additional card. Therefore, cardholders can travel with ease using their contactless card or smartphone, such as Apple Pay or Google Pay.

Patrick Bunnik, CEO of XXImo, remarked: “We are incredibly proud of achieving our principal membership status with Visa. This underscores our determination to elevate our mobility platform to new heights. We remain committed to enhancing the mobility experience for our customers while expanding our reach to new European markets.”

Helen Jones, Executive Director, Visa Commercial Solutions: stated, “XXImo holds a strong proposition at the intersection of corporate mobility and payments. There is considerable market potential in Europe, and now, as a Visa principal member, XXImo can tap into this potential and accelerate growth in new countries. A remarkable milestone in our collaboration, which only grows stronger.”