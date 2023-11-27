XTransfer and TransferMate announce partnership. Source: Shutterstock.com

XTransfer and TransferMate have announced a strategic partnership agreement. XTransfer provides SMEs with secure, compliant, fast, convenient and low-cost foreign trade payments & fund collection solutions. In doing so it reduces the cost of global expansion and enhancing global competitiveness.

TransferMate is a subsidiary of CluneTech and has built a comprehensive and advanced payments network. This allowes businesses and individuals to make cross-border payments as easily as if making a domestic funds transfer.

Foreign trade SMEs constantly encounter various challenges when it comes to cross-border payments and fund collections. These hurdles include difficulties in opening accounts with traditional banks, high risk of funds freezing, high exchange losses, long remittance time and high remittance costs. XTransfer’s “local account” service compliant, highly efficient, convenient and cost-effective solutions for global trade payments and fund collections. The service is specifically tailored to meet the needs of foreign trade SMEs. By using the “local account”, XTransfer’s clients can collect funds from the same countries in the local currency of their buyers, before transferring funds back into their own local currency, enabling them to lower their exchange losses and speed up the trade transaction.

XTransfer has strong presence in China

By integrating Transfermate’s global payments infrastructure into its platform, XTransfer enriches its clients with another choice of payments & fund collections to local accounts. This capability will initially cover the U.S.A., Mexico, Malaysia, Canada, Singapore, and New Zealand on behalf of up to 400,000 merchants, with room for expansion. The agreement will benefit importers/exporters for machinery, apparel, electronics, household durables and other goods. This ability to collect locally and transfer funds home efficiently is another benefit of TransferMate’s globally regulated infrastructure. The partnership enables TransferMate to scale its business and reach a larger client base, particularly in China where XTransfer has the largest number of clients in the field.

While the partnership gives XTransfer clients additional capabilities and benefits, the user experience will remain the same. All activity will happen within the existing XTransfer web portal.

Violas Xiao, local CEO of Singapore, XTransfer, said: “The strategic partnership with TransferMate represents a pivotal milestone for us, signifying our commitment to empowering SMEs with the tools they need to expand globally. The partnership also represents a significant step for XTransfer towards globalisation. Together with TransferMate, we are poised to make a lasting impact, revolutionising the way businesses navigate foreign trade. This partnership means growth, innovation, and a strengthened position in the global marketplace for XTransfer and our valued clients.”

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Electronic Payments International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Vijay Rao, Head of APAC, TransferMate, said: “Partnering with the largest B2B payment company in China is a significant moment for TransferMate, and we also believe will be of great benefit to XTransfer and their merchant users. This integration will help them grow their businesses, make trading internationally easier, and create efficiencies in their financial processes. Partnerships should always be about creating win-win situations and, in this situation, everybody wins.”