The collaboration will see Xeni embed FinMont’s global payment ecosystem into its selling platform. The move will enable travel sellers to complete fiat payments and settlements in local currency for their global client base.

The partnership comes after recent trends show travellers prefer to pay and complete settlement offers in their own currency.

Suby Valluri, CEO of FinMont, said: “We are delighted Xeni has chosen FinMont to facilitate payments for its global customer base. Xeni offers a truly unique solution that utilises blockchain technology to offer a market-leading service

“Our payment orchestration solution will work seamlessly with Xeni’s proposition to offer a leading B2C and B2B payment solution, saving time and allowing customers to pay using their preferred method and currency”, Valluri added.

Finmont is a global payment orchestration platform launched by the founders of German airline Hahn Air, which allows customers to make B2C and B2B payments. Xeni’s platform powers B2B and B2C online travel selling for travel clubs, events, influences, and travel agents.

Sachin Narode, CEO of Xeni, commented: “We are delighted to integrate the FinMont payment orchestration platform into our system. Xeni has travel sellers, travellers and vendors on every continent, and we require dynamic fiat payment and settlement capabilities.

“FinMont’s platform will ensure we continue to deliver the best advice to our customers and suppliers”, Narode added.