WSPN has announced a strategic collaboration with Fireblocks to expand global digital payment adoption and improve financial inclusion. The alliance between WSPN and Fireblocks combines WSPN’s footprint in digital payments with Fireblocks’ enterprise-grade digital assets infrastructure.
The integration will see WSPN issuing a USD-backed stablecoin, WUSD, via Fireblocks’ Tokenisation Studio, as well as leveraging Fireblocks’ Wallets-as-a-Service to ensure the secure custody of WUSD and to facilitate asset transfers. By integrating Fireblocks’ technology, WSPN aims to elevate its payments ecosystem. As a result, it hopes to provide customers with an improved level of security and efficiency in managing digital assets.
Last year, Fireblocks expanded its support for banking and financial services. Fireblocks released a flexible range of deployment models allowing banks to configure the Fireblocks platform to their existing IT infrastructure and security policies
WSPN believes that digital payments enable financial inclusion
Raymond Yuan, Founder and CEO of WSPN, said:“ We believe that digital payments enable financial inclusion. We are thrilled to embark on this journey with Fireblocks providing its battle-tested digital asset custody technology for our digital payment products, such as our innovative 1:1 USD-pegged stablecoin, WUSD. This collaboration perfectly aligns with our vision of establishing a robust, resilient and efficient payment infrastructure, ensuring transparency and the highest levels of compliance.
Stephen Richardson, Head of APAC and Managing Director, Financial Markets at Fireblocks, added: “We are delighted to be working with WSPN to provide a seamless digital payment solution via their stablecoin product, WUSD. With stablecoins offering greater transparency and speed via reduced intermediation and 24/7 availability of the blockchain, this will inevitably lead to a more accessible and efficient global financial system and we look forward to supporting WSPN in enabling the future of finance.”
The WSPN and Fireblocks collaboration aims to empower businesses and individuals with enhanced capabilities and security in handling digital assets. WSPN is hopeful that this partnership will represent a significant step forward for the company in its commitment to change the future of digital payments worldwide.
