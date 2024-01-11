WSPN and Fireblocks partner to expand digital payment adoption. Source: Shutterstock.com

WSPN has announced a strategic collaboration with Fireblocks to expand global digital payment adoption and improve financial inclusion. The alliance between WSPN and Fireblocks combines WSPN’s footprint in digital payments with Fireblocks’ enterprise-grade digital assets infrastructure.

The integration will see WSPN issuing a USD-backed stablecoin, WUSD, via Fireblocks’ Tokenisation Studio, as well as leveraging Fireblocks’ Wallets-as-a-Service to ensure the secure custody of WUSD and to facilitate asset transfers. By integrating Fireblocks’ technology, WSPN aims to elevate its payments ecosystem. As a result, it hopes to provide customers with an improved level of security and efficiency in managing digital assets.

Last year, Fireblocks expanded its support for banking and financial services. Fireblocks released a flexible range of deployment models allowing banks to configure the Fireblocks platform to their existing IT infrastructure and security policies

WSPN believes that digital payments enable financial inclusion

Raymond Yuan, Founder and CEO of WSPN, said:“ We believe that digital payments enable financial inclusion. We are thrilled to embark on this journey with Fireblocks providing its battle-tested digital asset custody technology for our digital payment products, such as our innovative 1:1 USD-pegged stablecoin, WUSD. This collaboration perfectly aligns with our vision of establishing a robust, resilient and efficient payment infrastructure, ensuring transparency and the highest levels of compliance.

Stephen Richardson, Head of APAC and Managing Director, Financial Markets at Fireblocks, added: “We are delighted to be working with WSPN to provide a seamless digital payment solution via their stablecoin product, WUSD. With stablecoins offering greater transparency and speed via reduced intermediation and 24/7 availability of the blockchain, this will inevitably lead to a more accessible and efficient global financial system and we look forward to supporting WSPN in enabling the future of finance.”

The WSPN and Fireblocks collaboration aims to empower businesses and individuals with enhanced capabilities and security in handling digital assets. WSPN is hopeful that this partnership will represent a significant step forward for the company in its commitment to change the future of digital payments worldwide.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Electronic Payments International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download