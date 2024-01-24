WorldRemit is launching a nationwide advertising campaign to showcase the positive impact of migrants in the UK and their countries of origin. The I*m Migrant campaign, created by the brand’s in-house creative team, operated by OLIVER and media planning executed by Crossmedia agency, will launch with TV spots on ITV and Sky News and run in national and regional media across radio, DOOH and OOH, as well as on social media through the UK this summer.
The creative brings to life the impact of 15 migrants in the UK as well as in their country of origin. Among those featured is Oladapo ‘Daps’ Fagbenle, a Nigerian-born British artist and globally recognised video director, who has worked with Google, NIKE, and musical artists like Drake, Nicki Minaj, Migos, Stormzy, Kendrick Lamar, and Wizkid. Mariah Idrissi, a British-Pakistani-Moroccan model, who was the first to wear a hijab in an ad campaign for H&M, will also be a part of the campaign, among others.
I*m Migrant campaign precedes WorldRemit’s new grant initiative
The campaign shows stories of those providing acute care at the NHS while supporting the retirement of parents abroad, driving global trends in music while financing the education of siblings in Nigeria, founders of non-profit organisations and more. These are the first of hundreds of stories WorldRemit intends to bring to life to champion the impact migrants make in their country of destination, as well as their country of origin.
WorldRemit is the UK’s first black-owned Unicorn, and has provided an easy way for migrants to send money across borders for more than eight million people, as part of Zepz.
Patrick Stal, chief marketing officer, WorldRemit, said: “As society becomes more divided on issues surrounding identity, the migrant population remains a target for stereotypes, negative sentiment and misconceptions. Migrants are the core of our customer base, and we see the herculean effort they put in every day to make both the UK, as well as their communities back home, a better place. Their impact is too often overlooked, and as a group they are too often anonymised.”
The I*m Migrant campaign precedes the launch of WorldRemit’s new grant initiative MyGrant, which will launch in 2024 and award 10 migrants up to £5,000 each for educational purposes.
