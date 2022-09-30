Worldline to buy 40% stake in Online Payment Platform

Worldline strikes a deal to tap the potential in marketplaces and platforms segment. Credit: PhotoMIX-Company from Pixabay.

French payment firm Worldline has signed a deal to purchase a 40% stake in Netherlands-based payment service provider (PSP) Online Payment Platform (OPP).

Established in 2011, OPP is jointly headed by its founder Richard Straver and CEO Maurice Jongmans.

Both Straver and Jongmans will own the remaining 60% interest in OPP once the deal is closed.

OPP, which currently employs more than 60 people, offers digital payments solutions for various marketplaces and platforms that primarily cater to the customer to customer (C2C) sector.

It has operations across the European Union and the UK. The firm secured its Dutch PI licence in 2014.

With the latest deal, Worldline aims to tap the potential in the growing e-commerce segment of marketplaces and platforms.

Currently, payments carried out through marketplaces and platforms represent around one third of the total e-commerce volume in Europe. The figure is estimated to rise to over half of the current volume in 2025.

In addition, the deal will offer OPP a strategic partner to speed up its growth and enhance its footprint within Worldline’s core European markets.

The latest deal, financial details of which have not been disclosed, is expected to complete by end of this year.

Awaiting clearance from the Dutch Central Bank, the deal also includes a call option to acquire the rest of the 60% stake in OPP in 2026.

Worldline deputy CEO Marc-Henri Desportes said: “I am very happy to announce today that we’ve signed an agreement for this strategic investment in OPP.

“This enables Worldline to get access to the exciting growth market of digital marketplaces and platforms via OPP’s European footprint and market leading scalable technology, as we continue to establish Worldline as a truly global paytech leader.”

Early this week, Worldline was chosen to manage instant payments, clearing and settlement for Dutch financing services provider DFM.