Worldline, Myra partner on payments solution for hospitality sector

Worldline has struck a partnership with Myra, a provider of self-check-in technology, to develop a customer payment solution for the hospitality sector.

The companies will showcase the solution in a pilot project undertaken with Leonardo Hotels, an international hotel chain with over 200 hotels across 90 countries. It will be launched across more than 10 European markets immediately after the current hotel pilot.

The solution combines Myra’s kiosks and Worldline’s unattended payment terminals and acquiring services to ensure that the customers will only require to interact with a single self-service payment station and one solution provider.

Furthermore, it will allow hoteliers to enhance the payment experience for the guests by providing them a self-service offering, alongside their existing pay at the desk and online payment solutions.

Worldline Travel and Hospitality Global Sales director Chris Lanckbeen said: “We are delighted to be extending our relationship with our partners at MYRA with this exciting pilot project.

“Together, our solution is very much at the cutting edge of what discerning hotel businesses are looking for, and need, in order to get and stay ahead in the dynamic hospitality space. It clearly positions Worldline as a key player in the self-service payment space for the sector and is a value-added service which neatly complements our WL Hospitality Suite solution.”

Worldline acquiring services caters to hospitality payment needs such as omnichannel use cases, top-ups and check-in for walk-in guests.

As part of the collaboration, Myra will tap Worldline’s capabilities to provide an “all-in-one payment terminal” for its self-service kiosks.

Myra chief marketing officer Jack Tan said: “By partnering with Worldline we can focus on our core business – the provision of self-service kiosk solutions, including all additional required features – leaving the acquiring services element to be handled securely and effectively by Worldline. “This will give our hotel customers and their end-users the ability to interact with a single self-service payment station through a simple and individual solution provider.”