Woodforest Acceptance Solutions and Propelr have announced a strategic partnership structured to streamline and optimise the payment acceptance experience for Propelr’s Independent Software Vendors (ISV partners), merchants, agents and Independent Sales Offices (ISO). This partnership will provide an expanded range of solutions directly integrated with Visa’s frontend to further promote Propelr’s mission of offering optionality to its clients to ensure their unique payments needs are met.
Todd Linden, president and chief executive officer of Woodforest Acceptance Solutions, said: “Woodforest Acceptance Solutions’ unique dual role as both a processor and an acquiring bank, combined with Propelr’s extremely impressive ISV enablement platform, allows us to debut a truly powerful solution to the ISV and enterprise communities. Together, we can enable our clients to build their businesses in and around payments, offering increased platform reliability, faster processing network speed, and enhanced POS lane efficiency.”
Partnership will make Propelr further equipped to deliver customised payment solutions
With this partnership, Propelr is further equipped to deliver customised payment solutions for specific verticals, while also providing improved customer and competitive intelligence for their clients to better serve and bolster their operations. Qualified ISV partners and enterprise-level merchants will have autonomy in managing their merchants independently, with the industry-disruptive opportunity for portability and the ability to establish a distinctvaluation of the payments aspect of their business.
Angelo Grecco, co-founder of Propelr, commented: “Propelr is thrilled to be embarking on this journey with Woodforest Acceptance Solutions. This strategic partnership positions us to better serve our clients by offering complete control over their processing accounts, with enhanced access to transaction and customer-level data. This is especially attractive to our integrated partners and enterprise-level clients who are looking to take a more active role in their payment processing.”
Propelr has also added Delta1st POS, a modernised point of sale developed by Woodforest Acceptance Solutions, to its resell portfolio. Delta1st POS offers streamlined packages tailored for small and medium-sized businesses, including On The Go, All-in-One, and eCommerce bundles, enabling businesses to unlock their full potential and leverage customised solutions tailored to their specific processing needs.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData