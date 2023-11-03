Wirex has announced the launch of its Metal Card. The launch of the card is accompanied by an enhanced membership plan. This latest offering promises benefits, perks, and a personalised experience for all financial activities of its users.
Pavel Matveev, Wirex’s CEO & Co-founder, said: “With the introduction of our Metal Card, Wirex continues its mission to redefine banking. We believe in providing not just financial services but a lifestyle, where every transaction is a step towards a seamless and rewarding future.”
Wirex recently partnered with Transact Payments, in a deal that looks to enhance card issuance in Europe and improve payment experiences for Wirex users.
The metal plan
The metal plan comes with the advantages of no issuing or delivery fees, flexible payment options and a monthly fee waiver. The plan costs £30 per month or £300 annually. There are no monthly fees when meeting specific criteria. This is maintaining a balance of at least £100,000, holding a minimum of £50,000 in X-Accounts Plus, keeping 1,500,000 veWXT in your balance and spending £20,000 or more on your card monthly.
The plan also a base Cryptoback rate of 2%, with customisable earnings reaching up to 15% based on spending categories. In addition, users can earn up to £300 monthly and receive a delightful welcome bonus of £300 in WXT for spending £15,000 in your first three months.
The pricing goes as follows. Standard plan is free of charge and provides basic financial services for everyday use. Outside the standard and metal plan is the private plan, which is an invite-only tier for elite customers, accessible through specific eligibility criteria. The release also features free ATM withdrawals ranging from £100/month for standard to £400/month for both metal and private tiers.
