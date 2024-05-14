Wirex selects OpenPayd to launch embedded accounts across UK and EEA. Source: Shutterstock.com

OpenPayd has announced its partnership with Web3 money app Wirex, to provide named virtual IBANs to its customers across the UK and European Economic Area (EEA).

The partnership will see OpenPayd issue virtual IBANs to Wirex customers in 30+ countries across the UK and EEA. Customers will have access to the Faster Payments network in the UK and Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) Instant payments for Euro-denominated deposits and withdrawals.

The service will be fully embedded into Wirex’s infrastructure via OpenPayd’s single, developer-friendly API.

Wirex customers will receive a unique, named IBAN, enabling them to transfer EUR and GBP between their Wirex and bank accounts

Payments across OpenPayd’s SEPA Instant and Faster Payments rails take place in real-time, 24/7, 365 days of the year, leading to a improvement in customer experience.

Iana Dimitrova, CEO of OpenPayd, said: “High-growth digital assets businesses need reliable, scalable banking and payments partners to deliver a seamless user experience without incurring delays or prohibitive fees. Wirex is a trusted, established and growing player in the digital assets market. Our reliable platform, with 99.99% uptime, will support Wirex in its mission to make cryptocurrency more secure, accessible and available to everyone.”

Pavel Matveev, CEO and Co-Founder of Wirex, added: “At Wirex, we strive to bridge the gap between the traditional and digital economies, so it’s vital that our customers can easily make and receive payments via SEPA Instant and Faster Payments. OpenPayd’s tech stack is not only state of the art and easy to integrate, it’s also proven at scale, processing millions of transactions monthly. Named IBANs offer our customers an improved user experience and an even more personalised service. They also enable our teams to completely automate back office account reconciliation. OpenPayd is the perfect partner to facilitate the instant, accessible and secure payments our customers need.”

