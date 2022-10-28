Western Union partners with NymCard in UAE

Image: Left to right: Omar Onsi, CEO, NymCard and Hatem Sleiman, head of Middle East, Pakistan and Afghanistan, Western Union. Credit: NymCard/Western Union/ BusinessWire.

Cross-border money transfer firm Western Union has entered a partnership with payment platform NymCard.

This new partnership will help international money transfer services being available to areas of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) that were earlier limited.

The announcement implies that financial institutions plugged into NymCard can provide their customers access to the Western Union money transfer platform to send money.

Following the integration, customers of NymCard will be able to send money transfers into bank accounts in over 130 countries and territories, or to agent locations for payout in cash in more than 200 countries and territories.

NymCard CEO Omar Onsi said: “We have always invested in financial partnerships that spur growth, enhance our technology offering and form meaningful relationships.

“We are thrilled to come together with Western Union, enabling connections to more than 200 countries and territories. This collaboration will provide a truly inclusive offering that leaves no one behind.”

Western Union head of Middle East, Pakistan and Afghanistan Hatem Sleiman said: “Remittances are one of the main global connectors that bind people, places, economies and societies together.

“Through our collaboration with NymCard, we are excited to enable more financial institutions in the UAE to conveniently move money to more than 200 countries and territories through a single integration point.”

NymCard’s partnership with Western Union will help it to expand its user base in the UAE, besides bolstering its digital payments platform into more financial institutions.