Western Union selects Artajasa as partner in Indonesia

The partnership enables customers to make international money transfers within minutes. Credit: Pixabay.

Financial services company Western Union has selected PT Artajasa Pembayaran Elektronis (Artajasa) as its new bank account and wallet payout partner in Indonesia.

The deal will allow customers to make international money transfers within minutes into their bank accounts across all main banks in Indonesia.

Western Union Singapore, Indonesia and North Asia head Premmananth said: “Our collaboration with Artajasa adds to Western Union’s growing portfolio of money movement options and offers customers the trust and reliability, combined with the speed, transparency and seamless experience they expect as they move their hard-earned money.”

Artajasa had designed network solutions for bill payments across diversified industries such as telecommunications, utilities, insurance, finance and education.

The company offers ATM Bersama, which is an ATM system infrastructure designed to share by various banks.

ATM Bersama is currently used by 91 members, including state banks, national private banks, foreign banks and BPD banks.

In addition, Artajasa delivers online payment solutions for billing providers, including finance companies and credit card issuers.

Artajasa director Siti Hidayati said: “Customers today are living ever more interconnected digital lives and we are excited to come together with Western Union, offering customers the ability to receive money into their bank accounts and wallets conveniently and reliably.”

With a financial network in over 200 countries and territories, Western Union provides cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payment services.