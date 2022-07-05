China’s Weixin join forces with Worldline to drive international e-commerce

Worldline has partnered with Chinese social platform Weixin to help its customers enter into the evolving Chinese market.

The firm will enable Weixin, the mainland Chinese version of WeChat, to integrate merchants into its social platform through a mini programme and ensure the acceptance of Weixin payments.

According to the firm, more than 1.38 million people in China purchase products from other countries. The country recorded a 33.4% increase in online shopping for goods from countries. It is expected to grow by 27.9% this year and a further 24% next year.

Weixin is said to be used by over one billion Chinese people for chatting, journaling, and researching their leisure activities as well as for shopping and payments.

Related

Worldline head Global Sales and Verticals Guillaume Pascale said: “Worldline allows European e-commerce customers to integrate their mini programme into the Weixin platform. The aim is to increase customer loyalty and harness the Chinese users’ purchasing power. We are already introducing our multi-channel mobile payment solution to retailers all over Europe.”

Last year, Worldline integrated an in-app feature to the Weixin platform and extended the Weixin Pay payment solution from a point-of-sale (POS) service to e-commerce, app and the mini programme in Europe.

According to the firm, the move enabled users on the platform to directly access e-commerce merchants, eliminating the need to switch to another media, visit a different website or download another app.

Weixin Pay EMEA regional director Queena Liu said that the partnership with Worldline will offer Weixin users access to more international e-commerce services.

Liu added: “In the midst of the disruptions caused by the pandemic for businesses all over the world, the Weixin mini programme has developed into a popular and effective way for brands to offer services and allow for new forms of interaction with the consumer.”

In 2019, Worldline added WeChat Pay to its payment solution in Switzerland in a bid to enable Chinese visitors to pay using their smartphone.