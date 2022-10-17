WeChat introduces new payment method using palm print

The palm print-enabled payments programme is accompanied with a scanning device. Credit: TheDigitalArtist from Pixabay.

WeChat, a China-based social media platform owned by Tencent, has reportedly unveiled a palm print-enabled mini programme to settle payments.

The new alternative payments option will allow customers to pay for their purchases with a hand swipe.

The payments method, developed by Tencent subsidiary Tenpay Payment Technology, has been trialled in Shenzhen.

The mini programme, bearing the slogan ‘your palm represents you’, comes with a scanning device provided by WeChat Pay, to enable palm print payments.

The device features a display screen and a palm recognition area.

Users are first required to activate the function and scan their palm print in the specified area to make payments.

After activating the payment function on the scanning device, users can also view corresponding information in their mini programme.

Apart from passwords, fingerprints and facial recognition modes of payment, the new method seeks to diversify WeChat payment ecosystem.

The palm print-enabled payment option can be used across offline consumer markets including restaurants, supermarkets and community group buying channels.

WeChat, which reportedly commenced research on the new technology in 2021, is yet to take a call on the mini programme’s widescale operations.

According to reports, work is underway to make improvements to the function.

As the mini programme needs to be coordinated with WeChat Pay’s hardware equipment, the new payment method is expected to generate more profits for the firm.

In November 2021, EasyTransfer partnered with Tecent subsidiaries Tencent Financial Technology, and payment platform Tenpay to provide online tuition payments for Chinese students studying overseas.