VoPay is targeting the a move into the European market, with London serving as the cornerstone for its growth plans in the region. This strategic move underscores VoPay’s commitment to broadening its international footprint and fostering financial inclusion worldwide.
Following on from the company’s launch in the US launch. VoPay recently partnered with Cross River Alliance, a technology infrastructure provider that offers embedded financial solutions. This partnership heralds an expansion of VoPay’s operations in the United States and reflects a timely response to the growing demand for advanced and secure payment technology.
The collaboration aligns with VoPay’s ambition to broaden its service offerings, facilitating access to an extensive range of sophisticated financial solutions and significantly enhancing its market presence.
VoPay accepted into the United Kingdom Fintech Canadian Technology Accelerators programme
The company’s latest venture into the UK is marked by its acceptance into the United Kingdom Fintech Canadian Technology Accelerators (CTA) programme. VoPay was selected through a rigorous application and interview process by the Canadian Trade Commissioner Service in the UK
Hamed Arbabi, Founder and CEO of VoPay, expressed enthusiasm about the new opportunities. He said: “Our selection for the UK Fintech CTA programme is not just an honour; it’s a pivotal moment in our mission to lead financial technology innovation across borders. London’s vibrant fintech community and forward-thinking environment are exactly what we need to propel our expansion in Europe.
“Our vision is clear: to establish VoPay as a dominant force in global financial technology. Our journey through the US and now into Europe, starting with the UK, reflects our dedication to innovation, inclusion, and the transformative power of embedded financial services. The CTA program is a vital step, but it’s just the beginning of our European adventure.”
London is at the heart of Europe’s financial technology innovation and offers a great ecosystem for VoPay’s ambitions. The city is home to over 3,200 fintech companies and is the ideal launchpad for VoPay’s European operations. Participation in the CTA program holds the potential to be instrumental for VoPay and its vision for growth, offering invaluable insights into the UK and EU markets.