Volopa partners with Vapily. Source: Shutterstock.com

Transaction, payments and expenses company Volopa has partnered with Yapily to deliver a seamless payment experience for finance teams. Powered by Open Banking, this new collaboration directly connects clients to their bank accounts for transfer authorisation, allowing CFOs, FDs, and Treasurers to effortlessly load company wallets and fund international payments without ever having to exit the Volopa platform. This new integration also notifies clients when their balance drops below their preferred level and enables them to top up in a few clicks.

Yapily made further moves to improve its open banking capabilities last year when it partnered with OpenPay. This partnership looks to help improvement open banking in the Nordic countries.

Volopa and Yapily to launch into markets across Europe

This implementation is initially launching in the UK. The Volopa and Yapily partnership will later expand to key markets across Europe, streamlining and expediting payment processes for SMEs on a broad scale.

Ali Al Bajati¸ Head of Product at Volopa, said: “Our partnership with Yapily marks a significant milestone in making Volopa the go-to platform for international payments and expense management. “Our UK clients can now load their company wallets and fund their international payments seamlessly and we are looking forward to expanding our integration with Yapily to provide further Open Banking related capabilities in the near future. Client-led innovation remains a core guiding principle for us and this strategic alliance reflects our commitment to stay at the forefront of financial technology innovation.”

Stefano Paoletti, VP of Sales UK, commented: “We’re delighted to partner with Volopa to support the transformation of their clients’ payment experience. Yapily’s extensive open banking API connectivity and real-time bank access has significantly streamlined Volopa’s funding process, allowing for swift, secure, and direct transactions. It not only simplifies funding and international payments, but also demonstrates the practical and powerful impact of open banking in enhancing operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.”

