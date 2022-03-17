Volante Technologies introduces service to support ISO 20022 adoption

Cloud payments and financial messaging solutions provider Volante Technologies has introduced a new service to address complications regarding ISO 20022 adoption for financial institutions.

The service, dubbed Volante ISO 20022 Service, is powered by the company’s low-code technology.

The ISO 20022 is a multi-part international standard for payment messaging.

The service by Volante will enable financial organisations achieve ISO 20022 message compliance by adding new capabilities into their applications.

Volante ISO 20022 Service includes microservices-based APIs for initiation, transformation, and translation of ISO 20022 messages to and from legacy formats.

These APIs can be added to the organisation’s data centre, cloud or as a service in Volante’s cloud. The company will also offer a free cloud sandbox to enable the users to test ready-to-consume APIs before deploying them.

The value-added service can be used by any organisation that is involved with payment messages processing. This includes banks, financial institutions, fintechs and payment service providers (PSPs).

Volante Technologies Platforms global business head Nihit Ahuja said: “At Volante, we are proud of our 20+ year history of delivering financial messaging standards-based, low-code services for application developers.

“We also have extensive experience working on ISO 20022 modernisation programmes with leading financial institutions. We are delighted to be making this expertise available to developers everywhere in the form of easily consumable APIs through our ISO 20022 service, on or off the cloud.”

“This is just the beginning. We are investing heavily in our roadmap, enhancing our low-code platform to enrich this new service and bring new value-added services to the market.”

Last month, Volante Technologies secured additional investment from BNY Mellon and Poste Italiane.