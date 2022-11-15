Viva Wallet partners Klarna for BNPL offering in Europe

The new partnership will be benefited from ‘Pay with Klarna’. Credit: Viva Wallet/PRNewswire.

Cloud-based neobank Viva Wallet has reached an alliance with Swedish buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) outfit Klarna to provide European merchants with new payments solutions.

Through the tie-up, merchants will be able to meet the demands of a new generation of consumers who look for alternative payments options.

The partnership will benefit from ‘Pay with Klarna’, which can be accessed by those using online and in-store touchpoints, backed by Viva Wallet POS app and Smart Checkout payment gateway.

The POS app is capable of converting an Android mobile into a card terminal, while the payment gateway has been designed to facilitate e-shopping.

These options enable consumers to make payments when and how they wish to, noted the company.

Viva Wallet’s merchant network in Europe will gain access to Klarna’s payments solutions, including Pay in 3, Pay in 30 Days, Pay Now, as part of the tie-up.

These solutions will be provided in addition to the neobank’s more than 30 existing payments options.

The companies plan to initially launch the ‘Pay with Klarna’ on the Viva Wallet platform in some European markets, such as Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, the UK and others.

Viva Wallet director of e-commerce Alexandros Pappas said: “At Viva Wallet we feel we share the same vision with Klarna; to make payments simple and frictionless.

“We are excited to add such a forward thinker and leading global player in the payments industry to our ever-growing list of partners.

“Together, we are improving the shopping experience to fit the needs of the modern consumer, whilst making the integration process as accessible and simple as possible for the merchants that wish to capitalise on this global payments trend.”

The latest collaboration comes shortly after Klarna joined forces with CellPay to boost BNPL offerings.