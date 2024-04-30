Viva.com partners with Satispay. Source: Shutterstock.com

Viva.com enters a strategic partnership with Satispay to eliminate the barriers between the physical and online shopping experience for merchants and consumers.

Satispay, which is adopted by a growing 4.4m users and 320,000 merchants in Italy, France and Luxembourg, provides a secure payment option for customers who can use the Satispay app to pay by scanning a QR code in physical or e-commerce digital channels in a simple and seamless manner.

The new partnership will enable merchants that use Viva.com’s Tap on Any Device technology for in-store purchases and Smart Checkout for online transactions, to accept payments using Satispay at checkout. This integration will provide businesses with access to a broader customer base, faster and more secure transactions, as well as an improved customer experience, leading to fewer missed sales.

This partnership will further enhance the payment experience for merchants and consumers in Italy, France and Luxembourg

Through this collaboration, thousands of new merchants in these countries will be activated to accept payments with Satispay.

Harry Xenophontos, Chief Partnerships Officer at Viva.com, said: “Connecting with local financial systems and enabling connectivity to dominant local card schemes and alternative payment methods, is an essential part of Viva.com’s expansion in the 24 European markets of operation. Our partnership with Satispay will offer our merchants and their consumers versatility, even greater flexibility and convenience at the checkout. Satispay’s commitment to simplicity and security aligns perfectly with our mission to provide cutting-edge omnichannel payment solutions to all European businesses,”

Stefano Schiavio, Partnerships & Corporate BD Director at Satispay added: “Joining forces with Viva.com marks a significant milestone in our strategic approach to broadening our merchant network, whilst ensuring that Satispay users continue to enjoy the effortless and secure payment experience they have come to expect, now across a growing number of physical and online shops.”

