Viva.com partners with BANCOMAT. Source: Shutterstock.com

Viva.com and BANCOMAT have formed a strategic partnership. Viva.com will now enable its Italian merchant network to accept PagoBANCOMAT, shortly followed by BANCOMAT Pay, one of the most popular payment methods for millions of Italian consumers. Future plans include strategic expansion of reach beyond current borders, to offer merchants all over Europe the opportunity to proactively cater to international customers by integrating their preferred local payment methods. This initiative will empower merchants to stay at the forefront of global commerce, ensuring seamless transactions.

PagoBANCOMAT has 31.6 million cards in circulation and 2.3 billion payments worth €114bn. PagoBANCOMAT and BANCOMAT Pay circuit will be available on Viva.com’s omnichannel payment platform. This leads to enabling these payment methods on Tap on Any Device technology featuring the Terminal app for in-store payments on 985+ devices, followed shortly by the Smart Checkout hosted payment gateway for online stores, including all other payment channels, such as Viva.com’s marketplace payment solution for platforms.

Connecting to local payment methods is a pillar that underlines Viva.com’s European expansion

This empowers the technology bank to deliver truly localised financial services. Leveraging its established Europe-wide infrastructure, Viva.com will facilitate geographical expansion of BANCOMAT in the future, delivering comprehensive accessibility across the continent.

Oscar Occhipinti, Director of Marketing & Sales at BANCOMAT, said: “The partnership with Viva.com is part of the strategy of expansion of our services throughout the continent. Being a partner with Viva.com, one of the leading technology banks in Europe, makes us very proud of the path taken by PagoBANCOMAT and BANCOMAT Pay.”

Harry Xenophontos, Chief Partnerships Officer at Viva.com, commented: “BANCOMAT is a valued partner of ours that enhances our offering to Italian merchants. At Viva.com we always go above and beyond what is considered the industry standard. Our cutting-edge technology that adjusts to any business model and checkout flow, and our ability to connect to leading local card schemes, such as BANCOMAT, is what differentiates us. We look forward to continuing this journey with BANCOMAT into new European territories.”

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Electronic Payments International. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.