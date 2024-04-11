Viva.com and BANCOMAT have formed a strategic partnership. Viva.com will now enable its Italian merchant network to accept PagoBANCOMAT, shortly followed by BANCOMAT Pay, one of the most popular payment methods for millions of Italian consumers. Future plans include strategic expansion of reach beyond current borders, to offer merchants all over Europe the opportunity to proactively cater to international customers by integrating their preferred local payment methods. This initiative will empower merchants to stay at the forefront of global commerce, ensuring seamless transactions.
PagoBANCOMAT has 31.6 million cards in circulation and 2.3 billion payments worth €114bn. PagoBANCOMAT and BANCOMAT Pay circuit will be available on Viva.com’s omnichannel payment platform. This leads to enabling these payment methods on Tap on Any Device technology featuring the Terminal app for in-store payments on 985+ devices, followed shortly by the Smart Checkout hosted payment gateway for online stores, including all other payment channels, such as Viva.com’s marketplace payment solution for platforms.
Connecting to local payment methods is a pillar that underlines Viva.com’s European expansion
This empowers the technology bank to deliver truly localised financial services. Leveraging its established Europe-wide infrastructure, Viva.com will facilitate geographical expansion of BANCOMAT in the future, delivering comprehensive accessibility across the continent.
Oscar Occhipinti, Director of Marketing & Sales at BANCOMAT, said: “The partnership with Viva.com is part of the strategy of expansion of our services throughout the continent. Being a partner with Viva.com, one of the leading technology banks in Europe, makes us very proud of the path taken by PagoBANCOMAT and BANCOMAT Pay.”
Harry Xenophontos, Chief Partnerships Officer at Viva.com, commented: “BANCOMAT is a valued partner of ours that enhances our offering to Italian merchants. At Viva.com we always go above and beyond what is considered the industry standard. Our cutting-edge technology that adjusts to any business model and checkout flow, and our ability to connect to leading local card schemes, such as BANCOMAT, is what differentiates us. We look forward to continuing this journey with BANCOMAT into new European territories.”
