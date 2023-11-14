Viva.com now enables French merchants to accept in-person contactless payments seamlessly and securely with Tap to Pay on iPhone and its viva.com | Terminal iOS app. Tap to Pay on iPhone accepts all forms of contactless payments, including contactless credit and debit cards, Apple Pay and other digital wallets, using an iPhone and the viva.com | Terminal iOS app, with no additional hardware or payment terminal needed. France is the third European market, following the UK and the Netherlands, where Viva.com assists businesses to get paid using only an iPhone.
Tap to Pay on iPhone and the viva.com | Terminal iOS app allows contactless, instant payment acceptance for products, services and more, elevating the way transactions are made. The solution features major international card schemes Visa, Mastercard, and American Express, with Diners, Discover and CB.
How it works
The viva.com | Terminal app is suitable for any business, of any size, in any sector; from cafes, restaurants, and retailers to hotels, taxis, and sole proprietors, allowing customers to pay onsite or on the move. Tap to Pay on iPhone enables Viva.com’s network of merchants to use a payment solution that is easy to set up and use. On an iPhone XS or later running the latest iOS version, merchants can download the viva.com | Terminal app on the Apple App Store to start using Tap to Pay on iPhone within minutes.
At checkout, the merchant will prompt the customer to hold their contactless credit or debit card, their iPhone or Apple Watch to pay with Apple Pay, or other digital wallet near the merchant’s iPhone, and the payment will be securely completed. Tap to Pay on iPhone uses the built-in features of iPhone to keep the businesses’ and customers’ data private and secure. When a payment is processed, Apple does not store card numbers on the device or on Apple servers.
Samy Touboul, Head of E-Commerce & Enterprise at Viva.com France, said: “Tap to Pay on iPhone is a game-changer that aligns perfectly with Viva.com’s innovative mindset. Tap to Pay on iPhone and the viva.com | Terminal iOS app cover a multi-dimensional market space, offering simpler and more efficient payments that streamline business operations. We are certain that our French customers will embrace this novel technology, which will improve the practical issues associated with traditional payments hardware.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData