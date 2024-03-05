Viva.com launches Merchant Advance in Europe. Source: Shutterstock.com

Viva.com has announced the launch of Merchant Advance. A new credit solution that will solve critical cashflow issues for thousands of businesses across Europe, helping them invest in growth.

Viva.com’s Merchant Advance offers transparent capital to businesses, based on merchant acquiring data. Loan disbursement is instant, meaning businesses of any size or type can immediately access capital for growth.

Merchant Advance by Viva.com is currently available in Belgium, Germany, Netherlands, and Spain, with more European countries of operation following soon.

Benefits of Merchant Advance

Viva.com’s Merchant Advance leverages merchant’s payment history with Viva.com allowing access to near-instant capital with no fuss. Benefits include smart prescoring, based on advanced payments data analysis for each business, near-instant loan disbursement with fast and easy access to capital and no hidden costs or interest charges.

Further benefits include a flexible automated repayment process via a percentage of daily card sales, no late payment fees and a fully digital process with no collateral or other commitments.

Merchant Advance is the latest inclusion in Viva.com’s market-leading digital payments bundle, a collection of integrated services that combine to power all businesses across Europe. From acquiring and issuing to business accounts and tailored financing, Viva.com’s solutions help businesses grow without limits.

“Having access to reliable and flexible capital is critically important for growing businesses, but for millions of European merchants it’s a real struggle to find the right solution. Traditional capital providers, and even newer market entrants, have to vet businesses properly, which results in time-consuming processes before any decision is made.

Yannis Larios, Senior VP Strategy & Business Development at Viva.com, said: “Viva.com’s Merchant Advance changes the game, allowing our customers instant access to working capital based on smart prescoring. This allows us to offer instant, flexible and transparent capital that they can use to grow without restrictions. Merchant Advance is the latest addition to our product suite, built to solve payment issues for businesses of all shapes and sizes.”