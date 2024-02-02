Visa unveils Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic-themed cards. Source: Shutterstock.com

Visa, Worldwide Payment Technology Partner of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, and Fibank, Official Partner of the Bulgarian Olympic Committee announced a partnership to create debit and credit cards with the official design of the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024.

The cards are set to be unveiled in a series of events and promotional campaigns in the first half of the year. In addition to the design and functionality, Visa credit Gold cardholders will be eligible to participate in a special raffle with prizes exclusively tied to the Olympic and Paralympic Games. The 2024 Paris Olympics will take place July 26th to August 11th, while the Paralympics will take place from August 28th to September 8th.

Iconic Paris landmarks to be displayed on the cards

The Debit card will feature the embodiment of one of the most emblematic symbols of Paris and France, the Eiffel Tower, which rises proudly above the city of lights. While the gold credit card will depict the Arc de Triomphe.

Krasimira Raycheva, Country Manager, Visa, Bulgaria, said: “The partnership between Visa and Fibank represents another step in our commitment to innovation and transformation in the world of fintech. Together with Fibank, we provide customers with the opportunity to carry with them not only the convenience of payments, but also a symbol of their connection with one of the most prestigious sports events, the Olympic and Paralympic Games. Our partnership reflects our constant commitment to innovation and our desire to create exceptional experiences for our users,”

Mr. Nikola Bakalov, CEO and Board Chairman of Fibank, commented: “As a result of our long-term partnership with Visa Bulgaria, together we decided to present to our customers a new generation of debit and credit cards. These cards not only stand out with their special design dedicated to the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris, but also send a clear message for our support to Bulgarian athletes and Olympians and Paralympians. We wish to emphasise the values and spirit that the Olympic and Paralympic Games carry within themselves, promoting tolerance and mutual understanding between nations.”

