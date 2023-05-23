The new hub will be in Poland and house as many as 1,500 tech and product hires over the next few years. Visa plans to expand its global footprint as it seeks to drive rapid growth in the digital commerce and payment sectors.

“Poland’s highly skilled workforce and vibrant IT sector make it an ideal location for us to recruit and collaborate with partners and businesses to develop new payment solutions”, said Rajat Taneja, president of Technology at Visa. “The next wave of our product and innovation roadmap is even more exciting as we focus on the next generation of AI, cybersecurity and the resilience and availability of our network for all who depend on it.”

The announcement marks the latest in a series of good news involving the global payments giant. In April, the company announced a net revenue rise of 11% year-on-year in the second quarter ($8.0bn), driven mainly by a rise in international payments.

“As a global company that does business in more than 200 countries and territories, it is important to us to invest in local talent, creating regional tech hubs that allow us to serve our global customer base better than ever before,” said Charlotte Hogg, CEO of Visa Europe. “We are committed to diversity and inclusion and ensuring that as Visa grows, it reflects the wide range of perspectives that make up the communities where we live and work. In Poland, this will mean bringing on board a diverse talent pool and welcoming talent from Ukraine and other parts of the region.”