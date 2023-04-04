The new partnership will enable NAB to explore and understand payment intelligence more effectively. The tools provided by Virtualitics will help identify data patterns and provide business owners with data-driven insights to reach better decisions.

Jim Parkinson, CEO at NAB, said: “Above all else, we want to make sure our merchants are both protected and given as many tools as possible to run successful businesses

“Partnering with Virtualitics allows us to share the latest data insights to ensure merchants are in the know about hidden patterns and can take action within their industries.”

NAB is a payment solution provider offering merchant account services, including credit and debit card processing, as well as check and fleet card acceptance, wireless and online payments, and e-commerce and gateway.

In March 2022, the company acquired PayTrace Inc, a B2B payments solution provider.

Virtualitics is a tech company seeking to revolutionise and shape data exploration through its Intelligent Exploration tool.

Following the announcement, Virtualitics CEO and co-founder Michael Amori said: “Virtualitics’ mission is to empower organisations to solve complex, business-critical problems using Intelligent Exploration

“Serving the financial services industry is one of our key verticals, and we’re excited to support North American Bancard in safeguarding their merchants from payment processing fraud”, he added.