TicketsMarche allows customers to purchase entry tickets for concerts, plays, conferences, festivals, amusement and theme parks. Credit: Benjamin Sharpe on Unsplash.

Buy-Now, Pay-Later (BNPL) fintech valU and e-payment firm PayTabs Egypt have allied with TicketsMarche to offer payment solutions for the entertainment industry.

The tie-up aimed at enabling TicketsMarche’s customers to finance and pay for their ticket purchases through valU and PayTabs Egypt, according to a press release published on Zawya.

In addition, the collaboration will also allow valU exclusive customers to pre-access events in sports, art, theatre, and comedy.

valU CEO Walid Hassouna said: “With tourism ramping up and COVID-19 restrictions lifting, the country’s entertainment industry is bustling with events that are bringing people together once again.

“Conversely, high inflation has blunted customer purchasing power, lining the partnership up perfectly with the needs of our clients and market realities as we work to bring innovative solutions that ease day-to-day financial burdens and empower customers to attain their desired lifestyles.”

TicketsMarche is claimed to be Egypt’s leading provider of tickets and the gateway to the country’s entertainment industry.

Currently, it caters to a variety of entertainment houses, venue owners, event organisers and planners by offering them a way to sell and market their tickets.

PayTabs regional head for Africa and the GCC Hany Soliman said: “This collaboration with TicketsMarche marks yet another landmark partnership between PayTabs Egypt and valU, as we come together again to capitalise on the synergies inherent in our business models and offer end-to-end financial services to the market.”

TicketsMarche CCO Mohamed Sirag said: “This will not only enable us to expand our customer base but also unlock unique and flexible funding methods for our customers, particularly during these trying times.

“We believe that together we will elevate customer experiences by streamlining purchasing processes and increasing accessibility to our products.”