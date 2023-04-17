The announcement followed an earlier evaluation process conducted by U.S. Century Bank and involving multiple real-time payment providers. The new collaboration will enable U.S. Century Bank to support faster payments to business owners, professionals, and entrepreneurs in their South Florida community.

The solution will help businesses and merchants access their funds faster and pay their employees and vendor partners more quickly.

Pidgin offers people access to instant payments without waiting or transfer period directly from a checking account. Once a transaction is complete, funds are available almost immediately.

Head of Information Technologies and Operations for U.S. Century Bank Andres Collazo, said: “U.S. Century Bank provides the latest state-of-the-art technology for our customers that simplifies the banking process. As part of that mission, we strive to adapt as technology evolves and serve our customers with world-class banking, payment and technology solution

“That’s why we chose to partner with Pidgin. With their real-time payment platform, our bank will maintain its competitive edge while also facilitating a more positive customer experience”, Collazo added.

Future of real-time payments

A new report published by GlobalData and ACI Worldwide shows that the real-time payments market will reach 511.7bn by 2027.

According to the report, the country leading in real-time payments in 2022 was India, responsible for 46% of all global transactions (89.5bn).

By 2027, experts predict real-time payments will make up 28.7% of all electronic payments globally.

Abhishek Veeraghanta, CEO of Pidgin, also welcomed the partnership with U.S. Century Bank.

