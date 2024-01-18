Blockchain payment project UPCX has announced its role as the official sponsor for the 2024 Doha World Swimming Championships and the 2024 Swimming World Cup. UPCX’s blockchain technology enhances the efficiency and scalability of payment and financial services, enabling decentralised payments to compete with traditional credit cards and mobile payment methods in terms of performance.
The Doha World Swimming Championships are scheduled to take place from February 2nd to 18th, in Qatar’s capital and will bring together the world’s elite swimmers, water polo players, divers, synchronised swimmers, open water swimmers, and high divers. Following this, from October to November 2024, the Swimming World Cup tour will unfold in China, Korea and Singapore, with athletes from around the globe participating in this three-week-long event.
UPCX is hoping for successful exposure
At the event, UPCX’s logo will be featured on athletes’ bibs and prominently displayed on digital multimedia channels such as the official competition website.
UPCX’s Chief Marketing Officer, Yutaka Imaizumi, stated: “As sponsors, we are honoured to be part of the 2024 Doha World Swimming Championships. A global strategy has always been our priority, and our blockchain services are not limited by national borders. We are committed to global development and serving a broad user base. This collaboration will help us raise awareness of UPCX and enhance global consumers’ recognition of our brand.”
Brent Nowicki, the Executive Director of the World Swimming Association, said: “We are very honoured to welcome UPCX on board. The World Swimming Association and its athletes have always considered themselves innovators. We focus on adopting the most advanced technologies to enhance performance and strengthen engagement with audiences. The collaboration with UPCX perfectly aligns with our commitment to innovation.”
Sports sponsorships have proven to be a success in the past for companies in the banking and payments industry. By participating in international events like this, UPCX expands its brand exposure.
