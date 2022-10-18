Unzer rolls out new mobile POS tool for SMBs

Using POS Go, merchants can accept mobile payments at various places. Credit: Quickorder on Unsplash.

German payment processing firm Unzer has introduced a new mobile point of sale (POS) system that will help small and midsize businesses (SMBs) carry out cashless and contactless transactions.

Called POS Go, the new solution is designed to integrate POS system, card reader, printer and scanner.

Using POS Go, merchants can accept all common mobile payments at various places such as beer gardens, sports events, retail shops.

According to Unzer, the new solution will facilitate digital transition at POS across Europe.

A study from EHI Retail Institute has revealed that the use of mobile devices having checkout features is one of the major features at POS.

The survey also found that 55% of its participants were willing to make an investment in mobile checkouts.

Unzer CEO Robert Bueninck said: “We help merchants transition from cash to card payments.

“But POS Go is more than just a mobile till system.

“The software behind it gives merchants a range of capabilities, including customer engagement programmes and real-time sales data, that simplify their day-to-day tasks.”

Unzer further noted that POS Go is capable of storing receipts digitally and print them in conformity with tax norms.

It can integrate new and current discount and loyalty schemes.

Merchants can use an Android app to check their sales 27×7 and can also export payment transactions for the annual financial report.

Among other benefits, merchants can build an online shop and link it to POS Go. It will allow traders to use a single system to perform their entire transaction carried out in mobile, online and offline modes.

Earlier this month, Unzer announced that it would relocate its headquarters from Heidelberg to Berlin.