Unlimit has announced that it has become the lead investor in global payment orchestration platform Paytring’s pre-seed funding round.
The new capital will accelerate Paytring’s product development to bring efficient international payments to Indian businesses, a market estimated to reach $814bn by 2029.
An all-inclusive payment orchestration platform, Paytring’s no-code solution approach for payment collection aims to simplify the complex landscape of local and international digital transactions.
The new investment will enable merchants and payment processors to enhance their operational efficiency, reduce costs, and improve the overall payment experience for end-users.
Paytring is already integrated with over 25 payment gateways and service providers worldwide
Keshav Munjal, co-founder and CEO of Paytring, said: “Unlimit’s strategic investment at such an early stage shows the importance of Paytring’s solution for the expansion of business around the world. The payment leaders’ deep tech expertise and multi-geography insights will help fast-track our development. Together, we’re excited to achieve our strategic mission of empowering businesses to stay ahead of the global payments ecosystem’s evolving dynamics.”
Kirill Eves, founder and CEO of Unlimit, commented: “Paytring has the remarkable potential to revolutionise the cross-border payment landscape in India. The company has already showcased an impressive track record of growth through a series of strategic partnerships and integrations. We are excited to work together with the company’s leaders to accelerate its growth trajectory even further in the years to come”.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
The investment comes at a timely moment for the Indian digital payment landscape. India’s total transaction value in the digital payments market is predicted to show an annual growth rate of 11.56%, with the Indian market projected to reach $254.6bn in 2024. India proposed a work programme as part of the country’s ongoing goal to achieve cheaper, faster and more transparent cross-border payments. The programme aims to reduce the cost of cross-border remittances to promote international trade.