UnionPay has partnered with Trip.com to provide UnionPay cardholders with an enhanced payment experience in a partnership that coincides with the gradual recovery of the cross-border tourism market.
The cooperation covers all major transaction currencies on Trip.com’s global sites accepting UnionPay online payment. This includes Hong Kong SAR, Singapore, Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam and other key travel markets of Trip.com.
Trip.com currently has operations in more than 200 countries and regions covering more than 1.2 million hotels offering guests a wide range of accommodation options. It also has a flight network of more than 2 million individual routes connecting over 5,000 cities globally.
UPI serves a cardholder base with card issuance in 79 countries and regions. In line with customers’ travel trends and needs, UPI continues to connect the global travel industry with seamless payment services. Since 2023, UnionPay International’s airline and OTA traffic has increased by 81% and 153%, respectively. This latest collaboration expands the online acceptance for more than 200 million UnionPay cardholders outside mainland Chinese. In addition, within the Hong Kong market, local cardholders can enjoy enhanced convenience thanks to the integration of the Hong Kong version of UnionPay App, and the enablement of transactions in Hong Kong Dollars.
Trip.com and UnionPay to meet payment needs of customers
This partnership with Trip.com will help to further meet the payment needs of UnionPay cardholders in major markets and will further enhance UPI’s international presence in the global OTA market in the long term, demonstrating UPI’s global payment network expansion and strengthening the international influence of the UnionPay brand.
Wang Zhe, Head of Overseas Finance Business, Trip.com, said: “Trip.com has always been committed to providing our users with comprehensive, top-class travel services. The partnership with UnionPay International is another milestone in our mission to continuously innovate and enhance customer experiences. We look forward to bringing more convenient and user-friendly travel-booking services and payment solutions to UnionPay cardholders around the world in the future.”
