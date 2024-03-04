UnionPay and the Tourism Organisation of Serbia sign MOU. Source: Shutterstock.com

UnionPay International has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with The Tourism Organisation of Serbia (TOS). This strategic partnership aims to enhance the payment experience for tourists and to further facilitate tourism growth in Serbia.

The MOU signing ceremony occurred in Belgrade and marks the beginning of a collaborative effort between UnionPay International and TOS. The agreement outlines various areas of cooperation:

Through optimised marketing resources, both parties aim to promote Serbia as a tourist destination among UnionPay cardholders, providing comprehensive tourism information and payment guides for tourists visiting Serbia. UnionPay International aims to provide more diversified and convenient payment choices, and ensure seamless payment experiences for travellers visiting the country.

Benefits for UnionPay customers in Serbia

The partnership will explore opportunities for preferential activities that bring additional benefits to UnionPay cardholders visiting Serbia. This approach aims to boost the attractiveness of the local tourism market and create a win-win situation for both parties.

Ms Bomee Sheng, Product Director of UnionPay International, expressed her enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating: “We are delighted to partner with The Tourism Organisation of Serbia to promote tourism and facilitate payment experiences in Serbia. Through this partnership, we aim to provide UnionPay cardholders with enhanced convenience and benefits, ultimately contributing to the growth of Serbia’s tourism industry.”

Ms Marija Labović, CEO of National Tourism Organisation of Serbia, commented: “This partnership with UnionPay International comes at an important time as we strive to become the most popular all year destination in the region.” She outlines Belgrade’s popularity and the diversity of attractions from city breaks to natural retreats and she is looking forward to the Expo 2027 in the capital, “By leveraging UnionPay’s global network and advanced payment solutions, we are confident that we can attract more visitors to Serbia and provide them with memorable experiences.”

In recent years, Serbia has emerged as an attractive destination for Chinese visitors. Its visa-free entry policy, coupled with the acceptance coverage of UnionPay cards, has played a significant role in attracting Chinese tourists, with over 90% of local merchants and ATMs supporting UnionPay payments.