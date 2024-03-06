Uber partners with Mastercard for new card launch. Source: Shutterstock.com

Uber has announced a new partnership with Mastercard and Payfare to launch the Uber Pro Card. The card provides free instant payouts after every trip or delivery and enhanced loyalty features for drivers and delivery people on the Uber platform in Canada, powered by Payfare’s digital banking app and platform. Built specifically for the needs of drivers and delivery people, the Uber Pro Card offers exclusive cash-back rewards helping to save up to 4% on fuel, up to 8% on electric vehicle charging, and other everyday expenses.

Michael van Hemmen, General Manager of Mobility for Uber Canada, said: “At Uber, we look to support drivers and delivery people with flexible options to access their earnings. Through our partnership with Mastercard and Payfare, the new Uber Pro Card will enable drivers and delivery people to make the most of their earnings through exclusive cashback rewards.”

Uber Pro Card will be available via mobile wallets drivers and delivery people can spend immediately

Qualifying cardholders will also be eligible for the Backup Balance feature, enabling drivers and delivery people to access up to $50 when they need it most.

Balinder Ahluwalia, Senior Vice President Market Development, Mastercard in Canada, commented: “App-based workers, including drivers and delivery people on Uber, play an integral part in our economy and they require flexible financial products to meet their unique needs. Through this partnership with Uber and Payfare, we are enabling app-based workers to scale their business by providing them with cash flow when they need it most.”

The Uber Pro Card will be available via mobile wallets and enables seamless contactless payments, so drivers and delivery people can begin spending immediately. They can track earnings, transfer funds, earn rewards, and manage savings all through the Uber Pro Card app.

Marco Margiotta, CEO and Founding Partner of Payfare, added: “Uber is our longest tenured app-based platform partner and we are pleased to expand our partnership with the all new Uber Pro Card in Canada. Free instant access to earnings and tailored incentives for gig workers help our cardholders every day while also benefiting our app-based platform partners with increased engagement of drivers and delivery people.”

