The new solution accepts contactless payments, including Apple Pay, contactless credit and debit cards and other digital wallets, using only an iPhone and the Tyro BYO App.

In addition, merchants can unlock contactless payment acceptance through the Tyro BYO App on more recent iPhones (including iPhone XS) running iOS 16.4 or later updates.

Tyro CEO Jon Davey said: “Tap to Pay on iPhone is a fantastic simple and secure way for new or existing Tyro customers to accept payments using only their iPhone, anytime, anywhere – without the need for additional hardware.

“We are excited to provide this new offering to our customers, providing greater flexibility when staff are working on-site or on the move”, Davey continued.

The announcement comes after a bumpy end-of-year for the company. In December, Westpac ditched plans to buy Tyro after undertaking due diligence.

In a stock exchange filing, Westpac said: “On 18 October 2022 Westpac announced it was in preliminary discussions with Tyro Payments to acquire 100% of the company’s issued share capital.

“Westpac has now undertaken due diligence on Tyro and has decided that submitting an offer is not in the best interests of Westpac shareholders at this time.”

The deal would have strengthened Westpac’s small business proposition and enabled it to better support clients.

The Tap to Pay on iPhone is now also available on Westpac.