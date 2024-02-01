Tymit has announced the launch of a new partnership with Harley-Davidson. This partnership brings a credit offering to Harley-Davidson enthusiasts across Europe, starting with the UK. The programme combines Tymit’s instalment credit technology with Harley-Davidson’s brand appeal.
The new card features a three-month interest-free offer on all purchases made at Authorised Harley-Davidson Dealers and on H-D.com. This Merchant Linked Instalment feature on a credit card offers merchants a regulated alternative to Buy Now, Pay Later solutions.
Launching with two credit card options, the H-D Ultra Card (a Visa Platinum credit card) and the H-D Classic Card (a Standard Visa credit card), this programme is tailored to resonate with Harley-Davidson’s customer base. Initially available in the UK, a wider European rollout is set to follow.
Cardholders to receive rewards on Harley Davidson products
Cardholders will also enjoy the benefits of the H-D Freedom Rewards programme, a mobile-first, loyalty experience offering significant rewards for purchases, particularly on Harley-Davidson products and services. Cardholders will be able to build up loyalty points on their purchases which will be redeemable against Harley-Davidson products and services both in-dealership and online. Moto-culture enthusiasts will be able to use the points towards the iconic brand’s range of over 3,000 parts and accessories, as well as over 1,500 apparel items.
This partnership marks a significant milestone for Tymit as it continues to grow its footprint in the United Kingdom and gears up for international expansion. The company’s technology platform provides a unique value proposition to merchants, enabling them to create bespoke instalment credit programmes for their customers under their own brand.
Martin Magnone, CEO of Tymit, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Harley-Davidson to offer owners and brand lovers alike an innovative instalment credit card. Our mission is to create the next generation of credit products that puts customers in control and offers them more flexibility and transparency. To do that alongside Harley-Davidson, one of the world’s most iconic brands, is both an exciting opportunity to reach new audiences and a vote of confidence in our drive to do things differently, just like Harley’s.”
