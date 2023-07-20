Credit: Diego Thomazini / Shutterstock

Each week, Electronic Payments International’s journalists select top tweets that summarise the social media buzz in our sector, underpinned by GlobalData’s analytics. These social media signals help us understand brand sentiments and the themes driving conversations on social platforms. This new, thematic coverage is driven by our underlying Disruptor data which tracks all major deals, patents, company filings, hiring patterns and social media buzz across our sectors.

There have been a number of developments in the cryptocurrency space this week, the largest of which is the landmark ruling that Ripple’s cryptocurrency, XRP, should not be counted as a security. This is likely to have implications across the industry, and in the short term has increased the coin’s value by over 70%.

Huge ruling in the crypto world with a federal judge holding that Ripple's $XRP sales on public exchanges were not offers of securities because purchasers didn't have a reasonable expectation of profit tied to Ripple's efforts.https://t.co/061jz3QSQk — Darren Heitner (@DarrenHeitner) July 13, 2023

Kaspa, a cryptocurrency launched in 2021 has been recommended by Dr. Martin Hiesboeck, a cryptocurrency consultant, being described as ‘blockchain 3.0’.

MyPoV: I’m paid to have objective opinions on hundreds of #crypto projects. My objective opinion is this:



There is no other project as fundamentally technically sound, fair, and game-changing as @KaspaCurrency.



This is blockchain 3.0 while the rest is still struggling with… — Dr Martin Hiesboeck (@MHiesboeck) July 19, 2023

Hiesboeck has also highlighted allegations that the Brazilian Central Bank may be able to move or burn the funds of users of their upcoming digital currency without their permission. If true, this would likely have major implications for public trust in the currency.

Cygaar alleges that the Brazilian #CBDC code lets the central bank tamper with users' funds and transactions.



Welcome Big Brother. If this is true …. pic.twitter.com/0yNSEWf30L — Dr Martin Hiesboeck (@MHiesboeck) July 19, 2023

Finally, journalist Charles Onyango-Obbo has highlighted the debt burden faced by many African countries, forcing a reduction of spending on public services.

More than 750 million Africans, nearly 60% of the continent’s population, live in countries that spend more on debt interest payments than on critical sectors including education, health, and investment /1https://t.co/HXEaiOXuEi — Charles Onyango-Obbo (@cobbo3) July 19, 2023