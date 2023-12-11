Lucinity, a provider of advanced financial crime prevention solutions, has entered into an agreement with online payment solution Trustly. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the financial technology landscape as Trustly integrates Lucinity’s technology to enhance the resilience and effectiveness of its financial crime prevention operations.
Lucinity’s AI-driven solutions are known for their capability to detect and mitigate financial crimes. The solutions will empower Trustly to bolster its defence mechanisms against evolving threats in the financial industry. By leveraging Lucinity’s experience, Trustly aims to fortify its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance.
Trustly is not the first financial services company to join forces with Lucinity this year. Icelandic indó recently enlisted the services of Luncinty for its Anti-Money Laundering solution. The alliance sees indó enlist Lucinity’s Transaction Monitoring and Case Manager solutions.
Trustly understands the importance of staying ahead in the battle against financial crime
Gudmundur Kristjansson, Founder and CEO of Lucinity spoke positively about forming the new partnership with Trustly. Kristjansson said: “We are excited to join forces with Trustly to further strengthen the defences against financial crime. Lucinity’s technology is designed to adapt to the ever-changing landscape of illicit activities, providing Trustly with a robust shield to safeguard its operations.”
Throughout 2023, the topic of financial crime has been ever-present and is expected to be the same in 2024. This is due to the changing nature of AI and an increasing amount of reliance on technology. With this, Trustly recognises the paramount importance of staying ahead in the battle against financial crime. The collaboration with Lucinity aligns with Trustly’s dedication to providing a secure and seamless experience for its users.
Lucinity and Trustly’s joint commitment to creating positive experiences in the financial technology sector is demonstrated through this collaboration. As both companies continue to evolve, this joint effort is poised to have a great effect in the fight against financial crime.
