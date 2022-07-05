Trust Payments taps Dejamobile for software-only payments acceptance

UK-based Trust Payments has chosen Dejamobile to offer software-only payments acceptance service for merchants and independent sales organisations (ISOs) in Europe.

The new contactless payments acceptance service will launch later this year.

Dejamobile’s ReadyToTap Payment for Merchants solution will drive the proposed service, allowing traders to accept contact-free payments on Android near field communication (NFC) devices.

Any additional hardware is not needed for enabling this service.

Trust Payments card present payments product head Russel Fernandes said: “Trust Payments is always on the lookout for innovative new ways to support our customers and this partnership with Dejamobile means that we will be one of the first in the market to make software-only payments acceptance available to our merchants and ISOs.

“This is an important step towards our Converged Commerce vision for our customers, enabling them to make every component of commerce easier with digitisation.”

Fernandes further noted: “The superior user experience that Dejamobile’s solution will enable us to offer to our merchants, along with their deep expertise in mobile payments, were key factors in our decision to choose them as our partner.”

Trust Payments specialises in fintech solutions as well as provides payments and other services for both online and offline merchants.

Last month, the firm extended its partnership with Fiserv to drive global expansion.

Dejamobile chief sales officer Eric Le Tréhour said: “Trust Payments is a strategic partner for Dejamobile with whom we will make our first deployment in the UK, serve thousands of Merchants all across Europe and explore new business opportunities with Payfacs and ISOs.”

In October last year, Monext selected Dejamobile’s Tap on Phone solution and ReadyToTap Payment for Merchants solutions to offer contactless payments for merchants.

The solutions are designed to enable retailers and acquirers to accept contactless payment through any Android NFC smartphone and tablet.