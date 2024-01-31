TrueLayer partners with Worldline. Source: Shutterstock.com

Truelayer has announced that its full suite of products will be offered through Worldline Payment Orchestration, Worldline’s provider agnostic orchestration platform for enterprise merchants. TrueLayer’s solution combines payment with onboarding through its Signup+ product.

Worldline Payment Orchestration is a software-as-a-service payment orchestration platform that allows merchants to centrally manage and optimise payment flows. Using intelligent routing and reporting automation, it enables customers to orchestrate a scalable payment strategy with a single API.

TrueLayer’s instant bank payments are available in pounds and euros

Worldline Payment Orchestration merchants can enable TrueLayer’s payment products including Payments, Payouts and Signup+ in the UK and across Europe, including key markets Germany, France, Finland and the Netherlands. Transactions via TrueLayer’s instant bank payments are available in pound sterling and euros.

TrueLayer’s Payouts product provides instant settlement via SEPA Instant in the EU and Faster Payments in the UK, with an industry-leading 99%+ success rate across every market. TrueLayer’s Signup+ product uses identity data to speed up KYC-compliant onboarding, at the same time as making an initial deposit. This significantly speeds up signup for users and increases acquisition for operators.

Demand for instant experiences is high, and increasingly a deal-breaker for players. According to TrueLayer’s recent report, the Payment Experience Playbook, 27% of iGaming players expect a payout to settle in an hour. And 55% of iGaming players said they would be likely to switch to a provider that offers instant withdrawals. Research from Jumio shows that more than a quarter of online gambling customers have abandoned the signup process because the process was too long or complicated.

TrueLayer VP Financial Services and Partnerships, Mariko Beising said: “We are rolling out the full suite of TrueLayer’s products through Worldline Payment Orchestration. This means that thousands of merchants and their customers will be able to benefit from faster, more secure experiences across from making deposits, to receiving payouts and onboarding new users.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Electronic Payments International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

“We know that clunky, slow sign up processes are among the biggest factors which put off potential players and which lead to lost revenues in iGaming. By combining sign up and payment into a single, smooth process, Signup+ transforms the onboarding process. This partnership builds on TrueLayer’s recent successes as our products are rolled out across iGaming and continue to set the standard for the industry.”