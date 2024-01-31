Truelayer has announced that its full suite of products will be offered through Worldline Payment Orchestration, Worldline’s provider agnostic orchestration platform for enterprise merchants. TrueLayer’s solution combines payment with onboarding through its Signup+ product.
Worldline Payment Orchestration is a software-as-a-service payment orchestration platform that allows merchants to centrally manage and optimise payment flows. Using intelligent routing and reporting automation, it enables customers to orchestrate a scalable payment strategy with a single API.
TrueLayer’s instant bank payments are available in pounds and euros
Worldline Payment Orchestration merchants can enable TrueLayer’s payment products including Payments, Payouts and Signup+ in the UK and across Europe, including key markets Germany, France, Finland and the Netherlands. Transactions via TrueLayer’s instant bank payments are available in pound sterling and euros.
TrueLayer’s Payouts product provides instant settlement via SEPA Instant in the EU and Faster Payments in the UK, with an industry-leading 99%+ success rate across every market. TrueLayer’s Signup+ product uses identity data to speed up KYC-compliant onboarding, at the same time as making an initial deposit. This significantly speeds up signup for users and increases acquisition for operators.
Demand for instant experiences is high, and increasingly a deal-breaker for players. According to TrueLayer’s recent report, the Payment Experience Playbook, 27% of iGaming players expect a payout to settle in an hour. And 55% of iGaming players said they would be likely to switch to a provider that offers instant withdrawals. Research from Jumio shows that more than a quarter of online gambling customers have abandoned the signup process because the process was too long or complicated.
TrueLayer VP Financial Services and Partnerships, Mariko Beising said: “We are rolling out the full suite of TrueLayer’s products through Worldline Payment Orchestration. This means that thousands of merchants and their customers will be able to benefit from faster, more secure experiences across from making deposits, to receiving payouts and onboarding new users.
“We know that clunky, slow sign up processes are among the biggest factors which put off potential players and which lead to lost revenues in iGaming. By combining sign up and payment into a single, smooth process, Signup+ transforms the onboarding process. This partnership builds on TrueLayer’s recent successes as our products are rolled out across iGaming and continue to set the standard for the industry.”