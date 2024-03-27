TreviPay introduces new financing option and payment application features. Source: Shutterstock.com

TreviPay, the B2B payments and invoicing network, has announced a new self-financing option along with enhanced payment application features to give sellers more control over their trade credit portfolio while leveraging TreviPay’s configurable technology platform. The option to use self-financing in combination with TreviPay’s order-to-cash capabilities and partnerships gives sellers a wide range of choices and more control over how they fund their business growth.

Other financing options available are using capital from TreviPay and working with a third-party bank partner through the Financial Partner Gateway, TreviPay’s suite of APIs for financial institutions. In all cases, options are managed through a single platform, providing consistency and visibility to the process. This results in fewer barriers in the purchasing and financing process as sellers look to gain a greater share of wallets from their best customers.

“B2B buying relationships are complex and require unique commerce services”

TreviPay research shows that general inefficiencies, lack of support and lengthy onboarding are major pain points for B2B buyers, which may lead them to change suppliers or opt out of purchasing. Regardless of funding option, implementing a comprehensive, digitised A/R process through TreviPay’s platform automates mundane day-to-day tasks, eliminates manual errors and their associated costs, as well as speeds up customer onboarding, which creates a great first impression and is the first step to building buyer loyalty.

Dan Zimmerman, Chief Technology Officer of TreviPay, said: “B2B buying relationships are complex and require unique commerce services to best meet their needs. TreviPay’s flexible net terms programs allow our clients to leverage our technology and automated decisioning engine for managing A/R, while configuring a funding option that works for them. Each program helps streamline business payment processes, increase customer purchasing power and drive growth for our clients.”

TreviPay also announced a client portal upgrade, which means sellers can assign an account manager to a specific customer within the client portal to directly connect sales to the right contact by account without additional steps.

