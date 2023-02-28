Travelex seeks to expand its client base across Europe, the MENA region and Asia in 2023, with the company already onboarding retail bank and non-bank customers across the region.

Its Middle East WBN business undertakes shipments to and from Malaysia, Hong Kong, the UK and the Gulf Region.

In January 2023, Travelex partnered with the American online travel agency Kayak, enabling customers to search for flights, rental cars, and hotel stays with the help of the Travelex Money application.

Batu Dolay, Middle East and Turkey commercial director at Travelex, welcomed the launch.

“We are delighted to launch our wholesale banknotes operations in the Middle East. Our aim is to become the leading WBN MSB in the MENA region by building out a stellar reputation for reach, reliability, pricing and speed.

“We pride ourselves on our unrivalled ability to source and distribute banknotes across the globe by leveraging Travelex’s global vault network, and in 2023 we look forward to building upon growing our client base to establish long-term partnerships across Europe, Asia, the wider MENA region and beyond.”

Travelex operates over 1,000 branded ATMs and stores in and outside airport locations across 60 countries.