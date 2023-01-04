ToYou Pay Later is designed to help customers with improved way to make payments. Credit: Tumisu from Pixabay.

Saudi Arabia-based delivery super app ToYou has formed a partnership with shopping and payments app Tabby to provide a new buy-now-pay-later (BNLP) offering in the country.

The new ToYou Pay Later, powered by Tabby solution, aims to tap the potential of Saudi Arabia’s BNPL market, which surged almost 81.2% to $636.7m last year.

ToYou Pay Later is designed to help customers with improved way to make payments.

As part of the latest tie-up, Tabby will allow users to shop unlimited number of times from ToYou. The users will receive a single bill with no interest or fees at the end of the month against their purchases.

According to Tabby, companies will be able to see an average increases of over 30% in order values, 18% in conversion rates as well as 40% in repeat shopping by using the new payment tool.

Tabby CEO and co-founder Hosam Arab said: “ToYou provides an important service to households in the Kingdom and we’re proud to empower their customers further with payment options that provide flexibility with no interest or fees.”

So far, Tabby has raised over $275m in funding.

With presence in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait and Egypt, the firm has millions of active users with over 10,000 international brands and small enterprises onboard.

In September last year, Tabby launched its operations in Egypt to benefit from the country’s growing e-commerce sector.

ToYou CCO Ziyad Al-Ajlan said: “ToYou has earned a leading position in the delivery space through constant innovation and a deep understanding of customer needs and market dynamics.

“In the BNPL arena, the same can be said for Tabby.”