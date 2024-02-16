Tonik Digital Bank (Tonik) has announced its newest strategic collaboration with Southeast Asian payment gateway, Xendit. The partnership marks a significant milestone for both companies, as they join forces to deliver secure, convenient, and customer-centric financial solutions.
The partnership with Xendit will further enrich Tonik’s ecosystem by providing customers with new and convenient channels for their Tonik accounts. Tonik customers can cash in from their BPI, UnionBank and GCash accounts, as well as new cash-in channels from banks like RCBC and Chinabank.
Partnership will extend payment options
Tonik customers can also access over-the-counter channels like 7-Eleven, Cebuana Lhuillier, M. Lhuillier, SM Payments, plus Palawan Express and LBC, and upcoming cash-in channels from e-wallets such as Maya and GrabPay.
Tonik Founder and CEO Greg Krasnov, said: “At Tonik, we are committed to providing our customers with the best possible digital banking experience. Our collaboration with Xendit is a significant step towards achieving this goal. By expanding our payment options and enhancing our ecosystem, we aim to empower Filipinos to take control of their finances with ease and confidence.”
Tonik Group Chief Financial Officer Todd Esposito, commented: “Xendit has emerged as one of the leading payment gateways in the country and the region, proving that they’re the best in class, tried and tested. That’s why our sister company, TendoPay, among other prominent companies, works with them too. We’re excited to partner with a fellow fintech start-up that has the same grit as Tonik to succeed.”
Xendit Chief Innovation Officer Yang Yang Zhang, added: “We’re excited to democratise world-class payments experiences for the everyday Filipino. Guided by the highest industry standards, we build infrastructure for the everyday products that consumers use, people taking out a loan from Tonik should be able to experience the same quality, scalability of services that someone does in the Western markets or anywhere else in the world.”
