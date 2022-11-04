Thunes partners Enjaz on cross-border payments in Saudi Arabia

Thunes joins forces with Enjaz to enable cross-border payments. Credit: Thunes Ltd.

Cross-border payments firm Thunes has reached a deal with fintech outfit Enjaz Payment Services Company to facilitate international transactions for its clients in Saudi Arabia.

As part of the tie-up, Thunes customers in the country will be able to carry out instant international payments to bank accounts and digital wallets across the globe through Thunes payment network.

The alliance comes shortly after Thunes revealed a plan in August this year to boost its offerings as well as enhance local collaborations with MTOs, including e-wallets operators and banks, in Saudi Arabia.

Enjaz CEO Khalid Al Zain said: “We are excited to see this collaboration go live, allowing customers to send money to any part of the world instantly and efficiently.

“In pursuit of our shared goal to provide a frictionless experience when moving money globally, we are committed to our customers in delivering the most innovative technology-led financial solutions.”

Enjaz enables customers to make transactions through over 150 locations situated across more than 60 cities, 200 self-service kiosks and 200 point-of-sale terminals.

It also helps with digital onboarding and wallet creation.

Thunes SVP for MENA Simon Nelson said: “By connecting Thunes’ robust and extensive global payment network with Enjaz’s digital capabilities, we are able to create a strong synergy that benefits the communities, connects people to their families, and provide a much-needed service to citizens and residents of Saudi Arabia.”

In September this year, Thunes announced a partnership with Ant Group’s Alipay+ to allow its European consumers and merchants to accept payments via mobile wallets of Asian firms.