Phos’ Tap-to-Phone offering is capable of processing contactless payments. Credit: Priscilla Du Preez on Unsplash.

US-based Thrive Payments has entered into an alliance with PHOS, a provider of software point-of-sale (SoftPos) orchestration for businesses, to introduce the latter’s Tap-to-Phone solution across the country.

Under the tie-up, Phos’ merchant partners will be able to accept both in-store and online card payments directly through various NFC-powered smartphone or tablet.

The merchants can quickly increase the number of their payment acceptance points without installing any new hardware.

Phos’ Tap-to-Phone offering leverages improved technology for facilitating safe transactions via a mobile device.

The offering is capable of processing contactless payments that helps both the business and consumers.

Phos CEO Brad Hyett said: “Thrive Payments is at the heart of merchant processing in the US. They harness innovative hardware and software solutions to deliver the best payment experience possible for customers.

“Our partnership is a significant step forward in our shared mission to bring secure, contactless payments on mobile to businesses across North America and Latin America.

“It will allow us to reach more US merchants than ever before and collectively drive the adoption of Tap-to-Phone technology on a truly global scale.”

Phos, which currently has 19 certified acquirer partners, intends to grow this figure in future.

Thrive Payments president and CEO Theodore Keith Jr said: “We have seen first-hand the growing demand for Tap-to-Pay solutions in recent years and phos has firmly established itself as a leader in this space.

“With contactless card payments becoming more common in the US, we’re excited to see this timely partnership come to fruition, as we bring a robust and secure mobile card acceptance solution to our merchants.”