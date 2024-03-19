Thredd has announced its official entry into the United States debit and prepaid card issuing market with long-standing partner, B4B Payments. This strategic move underscores Thredd’s commitment to support its clients’ expansion plans in key global markets.
Banking-as-a-Service provider, B4B, which has operated in the US since 2021, are now migrating their card payment processing to Thredd to further extend the companies’ partnership from the UK and Europe. B4B will use Thredd to process dual-branded Visa and STAR Network cards ensuring compliance with the country’s stringent debit processing regulations.
Thredd plans to continue building its US client base by initially supporting clients and prospects that are looking to take their business stateside. Thredd’s US capabilities include debit and prepaid card processing for clients issuing Visa and any US-based PIN network, such as STAR, NYCE, Pulse, Accel, Maestro, Interlink, Plus and Cirrus.
Thredd is actively assisting other EU and UK-based clients with their US expansion plans
Jim McCarthy, Chief Executive Officer at Thredd, commented: “Our US expansion is a major step for Thredd as it both supports our clients’ expansion objectives and paves the way for our growth in this major payments market. Making this first move working closely with a trusted client like B4B Payments to further their US business is especially notable.
“As a modern and agile payment processor supporting a broad set of use cases from digital banking to B2B disbursements, Thredd is well positioned to provide organisations with a trusted alternative to legacy US providers.”
Kieran Draper, Chief Executive Officer at B4B Payments USA, said: “Partnering with Thredd in the US is strategically important for B4B Payments because it provides us with a single platform and processor for all programs in Europe, the UK, and the US. This provides our global clients with a unique and competitive solution that makes it easy for them to rapidly onboard and scale confidently.”
