TerraPay partners with Alfardan Exchange. Source: Shutterstock.com

TerraPay has announced a strategic partnership with Alfardan Exchange. This collaboration aims to leverage TerraPay’s digital payment infrastructure and Alfardan Exchange’s presence in the industry.

Alfardan Exchange brings to the table a wealth of experience and a strong commitment to facilitating seamless financial transactions. This partnership is set to provide a host of benefits to Alfardan Exchange, with a key focus on leveraging TerraPay’s digital payment infrastructure. By joining forces, the two entities aim to facilitate seamless, cost-effective, efficient cross-border payments to cater to diverse customer needs.

Sudhesh Giriyan, President, Cross-Border Payments at TerraPay, stated: “TerraPay, a pioneering provider of white-labeled digital payment infrastructure, is dedicated to transforming the remittance landscape. The partnership with Alfardan Exchange is seen as an opportunity to strengthen our market presence in Qatar and gain strategic leverage in the remittance sector.

The two companies will work together to establish digital cross-border remittance solutions

“The collaboration underscores TerraPay’s commitment to innovation, setting new benchmarks in the remittance sector. Known for creating seamless, secure, and accessible cross-border transaction solutions, TerraPay aims to change the digital payments landscape in partnership with Alfardan Exchange.

In terms of the partnership’s specifics, the two companies will work together to establish digital cross-border remittance solutions. This collaboration will not only strengthen financial inclusivity but also enhance connectivity across multiple global corridors.”

Bashar Alwaqfi the General Manager of Alfardan Exchange, added: “We are pleased to announce our partnership with TerraPay, this collaboration adds more valuable services to our existing offerings for customers. At Alfardan Exchange, we are committed to continually expanding our service portfolio, in line with our strategic growth objectives. Through this partnership, we look forward to working with TerraPay to introduce innovative solutions and enrich the remittance experience for our valued customers.”

This collaboration between TerraPay and Alfardan Exchange represents a shared commitment to providing enhanced remittance solutions and driving financial inclusion globally.