TerraPay forms partnership with Small World Money Transfer. Source: Shutterstock.com

TerraPay has announced a strategic partnership with Small World Money Transfer, a provider of cross-border money transfer services for consumers and businesses. The collaboration is poised to have a big impact on mobile wallet services across Senegal, ensuring that Wave Wallet account holders can directly receive remittances into their wallets via instant bank transfers from the EU and UK , using Small World Money Transfer.

At the heart of this partnership is the recognition of the hurdles Senegalese expatriates encounter when attempting to send money back home, leaving customers wanting a more convenient and secure alternative. This partnership hopes to solve these challenges. It will enable a seamless, secure, accessible, and instant solution for customers sending money to people in Senegal.

Making money transfers more accessible in Senegal

Stanley Wachs, Managing Director, Northern Europe, Africa & Asia at Small World Money Transfer, said: “We are delighted to announce that Small World Money Transfer is now available on all major mobile wallet services in Senegal with the latest addition of WAVE mobile wallet through TerraPay. At the heart of our mission is the drive to provide customers with the means to send money to friends, family and loved ones in the most cost-effective way. And we have been working tirelessly to offer our clients the best possible service in an easy, fast and secure manner. This partnership will provide more convenience and options for our customers sending money to Senegal.”

Miller Rodriguez, Strategic Relationship and Sales Manager, Europe, TerraPay, added: “We are stoked to join forces with Small World Money Transfer. This partnership is another step to strengthen our continuous efforts towards simplifying cross-border remittances. Together, we are able to make money transfers more accessible, user-friendly, and seamless for the people of Senegal, connecting them to their friends and family across the world. Tapping into the growing popularity of mobile wallets in the region, we are committed to enhancing the cross-border payments landscape while boosting financial inclusion.”

